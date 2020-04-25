Bullied Australian boy named Corona gets befriended by Tom Hanks

(CNN) — A young Australian boy named corona was having a tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The boy, Corona DeVries, wrote a letter to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to wish him well after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks replied back and sent him a Corona-brand typewriter and a typewriter-typed personal thank-you letter.

“Coronavirus. They just kept on saying that and I get really mad,” said Corona Devries.

Instead of getting mad, Devries got writing and picked a very impressive pen pal.

“Dear Mr. and Mrs. Hanks, my name is Corona. I heard on the news you and your wife have caught the coronavirus. Are you OK?”

Corona grew up knowing Tom Hanks as Woody from “Toy Story,” but after a package arrived on the Gold Coast, this eight-year-old knows the Oscar winner as his friend from the letters.

“Yes, very special, because I always feel like I’m famous. He said I’m a friend of him.”

Hanks’ begins, “Dear friend, Corona. Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,” and ends: “I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grownup how it works and use it to write me back.”

“It says my name, and oh my god!” said Devries.

The letter is signed off with a handwritten note: P.S. You’ve got a friend in me.”

“Over the moon,” said father Kevin Devries. “I think it was an understatement. He was ecstatic.”

Hanks is back in the US, where he recently hosted Saturday Night Live from his house showing off his Australian accent, and his collection of typewriters minus that one which tonight is safe in Corona’s care.

“And I’m going to write back!”