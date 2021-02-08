Breaux Bridge Housing Authority hosting COVID-19 resource fair

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Breaux Bridge Housing Authority Executive Director Tara Gordon has announced a COVID-19 resource fair for residents in the community.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 9, at the Housing Authority main office (617 Molbert Lane) starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents will be able to get information on a number of community COVID-19 resources that are available, and how they can be accessed, Gordon said.

Some of those resources include information on preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine, how vaccine recommendations will be made, what to expect during your 1st appointment and how to schedule your second dose.

To date, more than 42,417,617 doses have been administered worldwide.

Gordon says she wants to ensure that all residents have access to the vaccine when it becomes available.

“The health and safety of all our residents continues to be our highest priority,” she said.

The event is being held in partnership with the Breaux Bridge Walgreens and Kylar Wiltz.