Breaking News
School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

Acadiana Restaurant Menus

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival postponed

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival, originally set for May 1-3, will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the festival’s president, Mark Bernard.

Our first and foremost concern is for the health and safety of our festival goers and everyone involved with putting on the event so we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to put our 2020 festival on hold. We want to thank all of our patrons, sponsors, vendors, carnival, musicians and volunteers for all the past support they have given us.

Mark Bernard

Bernard says the festival’s board of directors is discussing possible options to reschedule.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar