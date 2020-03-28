Day after tearful interview, Bobby Hebert’s father passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Bobby Hebert, Sr., father of former New Orleans Saints quarterback and WWL Radio host Bobby Hebert, has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the radio station reported. He was 81.

WWL Radio confirmed his death Saturday.

The son first revealed his father’s coronavirus diagnosis in an emotional interview on WWL Radio Friday evening.

“He’s a fighter,” Hebert said to co-host Kristian Garic, before breaking down in tears. “He’s tough, but you can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you.”

“You get numb and then you know sometimes you don’t want to accept reality, what you’re dealing with,” Hebert said. “It’s just trying times right now and we need to listen to what the doctors are saying, what the professionals are saying… because it’s an unseen enemy.”

