Big Brothers/Big Sisters adapts to COVID-19 by going virtual

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Acadiana are fully adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can call my Little, like how are you doing?” said Big Sister Victoria Rosa. “She’s always excited to talk to me, which of course makes me feel good, ’cause I’m excited to talk to her as well, so.”

Victoria rosa is a mentor at Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Acadiana. She says spending time with her Little virtually is bringing them closer together.

“We want to continue to be that shining light for them,” said BBBS Community Engagement Manager Christie Howard. “Continue to be good role models for them.”

Christie Howard with BBBS says mentors are staying in touch with their little ones by phone, video chats, letters and postcards. She says it’s important for them to maintain their relationship.

“They can still stay in touch and those bigs can really still maybe help them through any challenges they are facing while there at home,” said Howard.

The organization is also recruiting virtually.

“We’re actually able to still enroll volunteers, enroll children in the program and continue making matches virtually,” said Howard.

There are about 40 kids still looking for a big brother or big sister. If you’re interested, visit http://www.acadianabigs.com/volunteer.