As COVID-19 cases rise, these are the symptoms to look out for

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in many parts of the country, health officials say it’s important to know what symptoms to look out for.
Though COVID-19 has been commonly known as a respiratory illness, many patients experience a wide range of different symptoms.
Last month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added congestion, nausea and diarrhea to its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms.
In April, when the CDC added six new symptoms to its list, a runny nose was thought to rarely occur in COVID-19 patients. Now, “congestion or a runny nose” is included among the symptoms. The CDC’s list includes:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The CDC cautions that this list “does not include all possible symptoms,” and will continue to be updated as more becomes known about COVID-19.
It still recommends that people seek medical attention immediately if they develop any of these emergency warning signs:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
The agency urges those who believe they are sick to stay home, except to seek medical care, and to separate themselves from others.