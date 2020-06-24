As COVID-19 cases rise, these are the symptoms to look out for

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in many parts of the country, health officials say it’s important to know what symptoms to look out for.

Though COVID-19 has been commonly known as a respiratory illness, many patients experience a wide range of different symptoms.

Last month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added congestion, nausea and diarrhea to its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

In April, when the CDC added six new symptoms to its list, a runny nose was thought to rarely occur in COVID-19 patients. Now, “congestion or a runny nose” is included among the symptoms. The CDC’s list includes:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC cautions that this list “does not include all possible symptoms,” and will continue to be updated as more becomes known about COVID-19.

It still recommends that people seek medical attention immediately if they develop any of these emergency warning signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

The agency urges those who believe they are sick to stay home, except to seek medical care, and to separate themselves from others.