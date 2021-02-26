Another weapon against the COVID-19 pandemic, what does three vaccines mean for Louisiana?

(KLFY)- If Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is approved, it will provide another weapon in the arsenal against the COVID pandemic.

Louisiana Department of Health Region Four Medical Director, Dr. Tina Stefanski, tells KLFY it could be available in Louisiana at the beginning of March.

“What’s been holding us back is that we just don’t have enough. While this won’t solve the problem, it will help us reach more people,” Dr. Stefanski explains.



If given the green light, the shot would be the United States’ third vaccine against the virus but the only one that provides protection with a single dose.



Dr. Stefanski continues, “It gives us the opportunity for more vaccinations in the community. People won’t have to worry about coming back for the second dose. It’ll be simpler for lots of reasons.”



More than half a million people in Louisiana have begun the two-shot series of vaccine using the effective ones provided by Pfizer and Moderna.

Dr. Stefanski explains the promising results from Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.



“The vaccine has proven to be completely effective against hospitalizations and deaths. It was studied in context with the variants,” adds Dr. Stefanski.



As vaccine rollouts continue, appointments will still be necessary as healthcare providers work to make vaccines readily available.



“Take the one provided. If you have questions, talk to your healthcare provider, but just know we have three really good products available,” Dr. Stefanski says.