An Acadiana doctor runs ‘masked miles’ in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

(KLFY)- Running shoes tied up, headphones in, and masked up, Dr. Britni Hebert embarks on another run dedicated to the memory of someone lost to COVID-19.

Hebert continues, “These miles are time to pause and remember how special they were and how much of a loss it is that they are not here anymore.”

With each step and breath she takes on her mile journeys, she says her momentum to keep going are the “heavy” conversations she shares with grieving families.

“I think about a lot of things. I think about the person I am running for and I try and run where I think they would like,” says Hebert.

Her most important accessory on her runs, Dr. Hebert says, is not the best running shoes or the perfect playlist but the mask she chooses to wear as a symbol of her oath to protect and save lives.

“If we would all wear a mask, I can stop doing these runs which will take two and a half years for every life lost in Lafayette,” Hebert explains.

To send a request for a “memorial masked mile” email: runforus@maskedmiles.com