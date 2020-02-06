Americans flown out of China get health screenings

(AP)– About 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China were being screened Wednesday at two California military bases where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Two jets arrived before dawn at Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco. Officials said 178 of the passengers will spend the next two weeks at a hotel on the grounds, while the others were transported hours later to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

The Americans were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the new virus outbreak.

“The passengers are currently undergoing health screening,” said Dr. Christopher Braden of the US Centers for Disease Control. Medical personnel have been screening and monitoring these passengers every step of the way.””

Other planes carrying Americans from Wuhan will arrive Thursday at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, where they will be quarantined, the Centers for Disease Control said.