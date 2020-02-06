Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Americans flown out of China get health screenings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP)– About 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China were being screened Wednesday at two California military bases where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Two jets arrived before dawn at Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco. Officials said 178 of the passengers will spend the next two weeks at a hotel on the grounds, while the others were transported hours later to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

The Americans were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the new virus outbreak.

“The passengers are currently undergoing health screening,” said Dr. Christopher Braden of the US Centers for Disease Control. Medical personnel have been screening and monitoring these passengers every step of the way.””

Other planes carrying Americans from Wuhan will arrive Thursday at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, where they will be quarantined, the Centers for Disease Control said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories