After first week of classes, UL reports 5 coronavirus cases; students adjust to new rules

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — This is not the college experience that 18-year-old Darian Jacob expected.

As the first week of classes came to a close at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Jacob said his start as a freshman studying architecture has been difficult in some respects.

Like many universities across the country, UL started the fall semester with restrictions and rules in response to COVID-19 for the more than 19,000 students expected. That means more online classes, wearing face coverings and socially-distant interactions with fellow students and faculty.

Jacob, from Lafayette, has three classes he is opting to take online and one held in person, along with band classes that will meet in person.

“I’m actually going to have a pretty good experience when it comes to being online,” Jacob said.

But social distancing has made it difficult for him to get to know and meet people.

“The mandates in place, while very necessary, have definitely taken a toll on the opportunity for new friendships outside of dorm rooms and already established relationships,” Jacob said.

The college experience is very different now. According to UL’s websites, classes are held in person, online or through a “HyFlex” option with students rotating from having class in person and online.

For classes held in person, class sizes were designed to maintain at least 6 feet between all students and faculty.

UL officials said they believe their plan is working. Five students have tested positive for the virus in the first week, all commuters who don’t live on campus, said UL spokesman Eric Maron. The five are now quarantining away from campus

“The first week went very well, we’re very pleased with the cooperation between our students and faculty,” Maron said.

“We’re asking students and everyone to work together to keep everyone healthy,” he said. “The best way to do that is to follow the protocols that we all know.”

