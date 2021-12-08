Acadiana hospitals turning the page on Delta variant, “playing catch up” after latest surge

(KLFY)- Months removed from the latest COVID surge, the region’s healthcare is turning a corner but still repairing the havoc Delta brought.

“We need healthcare at its highest capacity. With surges, it consumes the work,” Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski tells News Ten.

Currently, 71% of hospitals beds are occupied in the Acadiana region.

The region is seeing four out of five ICU beds in use.

Dr. Stefanski explains, “It has been a tremendous toll on our healthcare system. As a community, we need to protect it.”

There are three available vaccines at many locations across Acadiana.

“That has changed the game when we talk about COVID,” adds Stefanski.

The two dose Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals five years or older.

Individuals 18 years or older are eligible for the two dose Moderna or one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“With flu, COVID, and this new variant, all three respiratory illnesses, if we start to see increases, it would be devistating,” says Stefanski.