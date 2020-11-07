Acadiana COVID-19 cases surge again as early fall plateau fades away

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Acadiana is starting to see the signs of a potential third surge of COVID-19 cases after spread of the virus had temporarily stalled out in the eight-parish region.

New cases of the virus ticked up this week to their highest level since August, which followed an earlier peak in July.

Acadiana parishes have reported an average of 102 new cases a day since Sunday, up from 52 last week and 67 the week before in a significant break from the region’s month-long trend of less than 60 new cases a day in September.

The increase in new cases locally coincides with the fastest-ever daily growth nationally, as the United States reported more than 100,000 new cases in one day for the first time in the pandemic.

Acadiana and the rest of Louisiana initially appeared to be excluded from the country’s record spread of the virus that emerged toward the start of October, but this week’s increase in new daily cases suggests spread may be increasing after a two-month period of stability.

This week marks the first time that the region has reported more than 100 cases a day on average since early August, when 148 new cases a day were reported from Aug. 10-17.

As of Friday, the region has confirmed 27,874 total cases of the virus, most of which are inactive.

This week’s increase in daily new cases coincides with an increase in daily COVID-19 tests as well, suggesting that at least some of the increase in cases locally is a factor of increased testing, though not all of it.