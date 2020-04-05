Acadia Parish to offer modified grab-and-go meals on Monday

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish’s school system has announced that grab-and-go meals will return for students on a first-come, first-served basis at the original five distribution sites on Monday, April 6.

Superintendent of Schools Scott M. Richard said the district has worked with state officials on the grab-and-go meals while dealing with a lack of personal protection equipment and staff availability, among other problems. Those officials have signed off on the plan, said Richard.

Plans are to provide students with individually-wrapped food items for the week at five locations between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.:

Crowley Middle School

Armstrong Middle School

Church Point Elementary School

Iota High School

Estherwood Elementary School

Drivers are to remain in their vehicles as the food is distributed and students should be present.

The district is continuing to work on the Meals-To-You program, which would deliver meals directly to students’ homes.

“This process will take some time and we appreciate the level of cooperation and courteousness we’ve received from the families that have enrolled in the system,” said Richard in a press release. “We will provide further information in the coming days regarding this program designed to supplement meals for our students during the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home-Order that has now been extended by Governor Edwards to Stop-the-Spread. Again, on behalf of the Acadia Parish School Board Members, we are so very appreciative of the small group of employees, especially our Child Nutrition Program staff, that are working tirelessly to take care of these tasks during the Stay-at-Home-Order. We are doing our best to balance the safety of all while working to provide the supplemental meal service to the best of our ability.”