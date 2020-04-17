Acadia Parish sheriff explains decision to lift curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish is lifting their curfew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every week we have a conference call within our parish with the different officials, and yesterday during our parish conference call, the topic was brought up about the curfew and was it needed,” Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

Sheriff Gibson says he discussed whether or not the curfew was necessary with chiefs of police in the parish.

“I think it was pretty much an anonymous decision that we go ahead, and they didn’t feel the curfew was in need,” Sheriff Gibson added.

He says they felt the parish-wide curfew from 9 p.m. from 6 a.m. was too restrictive on residents.

“We haven’t seen anything that has said there was an above amount of movement overnight, so we just felt like it was not a needed aspect,” he said.

He added that if the parish sees a rise in COVID-19 cases without the curfew, another curfew could be re-instated.

“Should we see a problem that occurs, it can always be brought back, so we are just trying to be a little less restrictive on our citizens. But we also ask that if they don’t have a need to be out, then please refrain from just going out period,” Sheriff Gibson said.