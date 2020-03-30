Acadia Parish schools switch from grab-and-go lunches to delivered lunches

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish School Board is replacing their daily grab-and-go lunches with ‘Meals-to-You’, a new program that will deliver meals at your doorstep for free.

The program is a partnership between the district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.

Children enrolled at any school in the district are eligible to participate in the program.

Parents are asked to enroll their children before 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1.

According to the district, when you sign up to get Meals-to-You, every other week you’ll get a box delivered to your home for each child age 1-18 in your household.

Each box will include 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers.

For Questions, EMAIL: school.lunch@acadiaschools.org