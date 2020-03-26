Acadia Parish reinstates school grab-and-go meals for students

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — After temporarily pausing its school grab-and-go meal service for students during the coronavirus outbreak, Acadia Parish School Superintendent Scott Richard said meals will resume Monday, March 30 at the same sites as previously.

The meals were paused after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order and for other factors like a lack of PPE (personal protection equipment) and availability of staff.

Richard said the goal is to provide multiple meals “containing individually wrapped food items to children 18 years of age and under for the week.” Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles when receiving meals at each site.

The Acadia Parish School System has received preliminary approval for the Emergency-Meals-To-You program in partnership with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty (and LA Dept of Education). Richard said the district is still working through the process to finalize. He asked parents to continue to respond to the Emergency-Meals-To-You survey located at the Acadia Parish School Board’s website. The window for indicating interest will close Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

After Monday, March 30, the district will continue to evaluate and assess future distributions.

“We are humbled by the tremendous show of support and understanding from a number of stakeholders inclusive of federal officials, the Governor’s Office, other state elected officials, local officials, community leaders, school system staff, parents and citizens regarding our provision of supplemental meal services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Richard. “We are appreciative of all of the positive commendations our school system has received. We will continue to make well-measured and balanced decisions during these unprecedented times; and, we are thankful for the exceptional efforts of our very small crew of staff members, especially our Child Nutrition Program staff, as we move forward during the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order period.”