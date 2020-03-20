Breaking News
School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

Acadiana Restaurant Menus

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Acadia Parish COVID-19 case misidentified, actually a Lafayette Parish case

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A case of coronavirus that was thought to be Acadia Parish’s first is actually a misidentified case from Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana Department of Health officials.

“Following their case investigation this evening, the LDH has informed us that the COVID-19 case reported earlier as an Acadia Parish case will be changed to reflect an additional Lafayette Parish case,” read a press release this evening. “The LDH website will be updated tomorrow.”

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Lafayette up to four as of press time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar