Acadia Parish COVID-19 case misidentified, actually a Lafayette Parish case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A case of coronavirus that was thought to be Acadia Parish’s first is actually a misidentified case from Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana Department of Health officials.

“Following their case investigation this evening, the LDH has informed us that the COVID-19 case reported earlier as an Acadia Parish case will be changed to reflect an additional Lafayette Parish case,” read a press release this evening. “The LDH website will be updated tomorrow.”

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Lafayette up to four as of press time.