Abbeville Police shift operations to limit exposure to virus

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department is implementing what they call a “priority dispatch” protocol in an effort to limit officers’ exposure to the coronavirus, a process that will close the department to general public foot traffic.

Among the policy changes are:

No civil fingerprinting will be done. This includes, but is not limited to, CCW permits, employment fingerprinting, healthcare worker background printing, etc.

No physical inspections on vehicles will be done

The front lobby of the police department will be closed to the general public. For walk-in complaints, there is a camera and intercom system already in place. An officer will get the information and will handle the complaint outside of the office.

Non-emergency calls for service, such as complaints where a suspect is no longer present, or the crime has already occurred shall be handled by an officer over the phone.

Citizens are being asked to obey the state-mandated “stay at home order”.

“Emergency calls or crimes in progress will still be dispatched to patrol officers,” said Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet. “Incidents which may require an on-scene investigation will also be responded to as necessary. The Abbeville Police Department will remain in constant contact with other emergency groups, and when prudent, will return to our normal services.”