A year into the battle with COVID-19

(KLFY)- It’s been a year since Lafayette Parish recorded it’s first positive COVID case.

In a few days, the parish will embark on another grim milestone, a year since the first COVID death.

Internal medicine and Geriatric specialist, Dr. Britni Hebert, explains, “There was a combination of a lot of unknowns. We didn’t know who was at risk, who would die, or how it would overwhelm our resources.”

Hebert says although its been 365 days since the battle began, there is still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19.

“When we had our first cases, we still couldn’t test people. Anyone who had the sniffles, I had no way of telling them if they should be worried and that’s not a feeling any medical provider was familiar with,” adds Hebert.

Diagnosed with the virus in July, she recalls the journey she took and the changes that were made as she had to continue to fight as a doctor for her patients and as a mom for her family.

Hebert continues, “I developed a respect of this virus. It’s sneaky. We let our guards down and it slowly attacks in a way that puts us in a bind.”

Dr. Hebert says although we know more now than we did a year ago, we still have a fight ahead of us.

She says the weapon is in the vaccine and more people need to armor up.

“We have not vaccinated enough people. We are in a race to beat a surge,” says Hebert.

For help scheduling a vaccine appointment, call 337-362-0777.