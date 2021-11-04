A shot at a more “normal” life; Pfizer now approved for children 5-11 years old

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Five to 11-year-olds in Louisiana are now eligible for Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine.

Ella Conrad is an immunocompromised 10-year-girl who’s life changed when Coronavirus hit Louisiana but today and thanks to a vaccine, she is one step closer to getting her life back to normal.

“I feel fantastic,” says Conrad

In June 2021, News Ten met Ella.

“I want people to get vaccinated so I can play with my friends and have sleepovers. It is hard to watch my friends have sleepovers and play with their friends,” Conrad explains.

We met her as she started horse back riding lessons as a way to safely get her out of the house, with social distancing in place.

Ella battle Ulcerative Colitis causing her parents to shift her normal, everyday interactions.

Ella’s mom and long-time vaccine advocate, Stacy, tells News Ten, “There have been days when she just cried.”

Fast forward, six months later, Ella is one of the first kids in Acadiana to receive her COVID-19 vaccine and that dream of a sleepover, is finally a reality.

Conrad says, “I feel so much better now. When I’m fully vaccinated, I can see my friends and play inside.”

Ella along with her friends say they hope to inspire others to roll up their sleeves for better days ahead.

“If people want to get back to normal, they should get vaccinated,” adds Conrad.