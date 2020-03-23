A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana

(KLFY) — The following is a list of curfews across Acadiana due to the coronavirus outbreak:
Lafayette Parish
- 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the parish for minors until further notice.
Iberia Parish
- Delcambre: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
- Jeanerette: for minors — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.; for adults — 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice
- New Iberia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
Jeff Davis Parish
- 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for adults and minors until further notice.
St. Martin Parish
- Opelousas: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
Vermilion Parish
- Abbeville: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors until further notice
- Gueydan: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
- Kaplan: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for adults and minors until April 12 or as needed.
- Rural areas of the parish: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for adults and minors until April 20