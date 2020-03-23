A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana

1  of  2
(KLFY) — The following is a list of curfews across Acadiana due to the coronavirus outbreak:

Lafayette Parish

  • 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the parish for minors until further notice.

Iberia Parish

  • Delcambre: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
  • Jeanerette: for minors — 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.; for adults — 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice
  • New Iberia: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice

Jeff Davis Parish

  • 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for adults and minors until further notice.

St. Martin Parish

  • Opelousas: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice

Vermilion Parish

  • Abbeville: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for minors until further notice
  • Gueydan: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors until further notice
  • Kaplan: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for adults and minors until April 12 or as needed.
  • Rural areas of the parish: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for adults and minors until April 20

