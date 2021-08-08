90% of Ochsner’s 1003 COVID-19 hospitalizations are of the unvaccinated, hospital says

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Ochsner Lafayette General announced in a social media post that 1,003 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in its hospitals across Louisiana and coastal Mississippi as of Sunday.

“Ochsner Health now has 1,003 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across our system. On July 20, we had 313,” the post read.

In announcing the grim numbers, Ochsner said 90% or 903 of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, your chances of becoming infected or being hospitalized are dramatically reduced. It’s not too late to get the vaccine! Find a community vaccination event near you, here

And for COVID-19 testing locations across Louisiana, visit here

