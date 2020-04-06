232-HELP establishes Healthcare Heroes Meal Fund for frontline medical workers

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, medical technicians handle a vial containing a nasal swab at a drive-thru testing site in Wheat Ridge, Colo., as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Home testing for coronavirus may sound like a good idea, but As of early April 2020, U.S. regulators say it’s still too risky. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the 232-HELP hotline are teaming up with partners to bring freshly-cooked meals to emergency room and critical care medical teams at the parish’s hospitals.

The Healthcare Heroes Meal Fund is now seeking donations. The partners include the Community Foundation of Acadiana and significant funding from the Jewell Parkerson Lowe Foundation.

“Over the next seven weeks, we will work with Imonelli Restaurant to deliver 10,000 or more boxed meals to the emergency room and critical care workers who are truly heroes during this COVID 19 pandemic,” said 232-HELP President Jim Pate.

Donations from the fund began feeding workers at Lafayette General, University Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes. More donations are needed to expand the feeding program to cover additional hospitals.

“Our goal is to provide meals to ER and critical care workers five days a week through May 28,” said Pate. “For every new $9,000 in contributions to the fund, we are given the capacity to deliver another 1000 meals in the coming weeks.”

You can make a tax-deductible donation to the 232-HELP Healthcare Heroes Meal Fund by visiting www.cfacadiana.org/232help.

Checks can be mailed to CFA, memo: 232-HELP Fund, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

You can transfer a donation from your Donor Advised Fund at CFA or elsewhere. To initiate your transfer, please call Katie Lahey at (337) 769-4844 or klahey@cfacadiana.org.

Due to the generosity and support of CFA members, 100% of all contributions will benefit the 232-HELP Healthcare Heroes Meal Fund.