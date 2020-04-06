1-day-old girl dies while mother hospitalized with coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, report says

Her mother gave birth days after being hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A baby in East Baton Rouge Parish died because of coronavirus the day after being born, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

According to the newspaper, the parish coroner said the 1-day-old girl died on Monday after being born Sunday. Her mother had been admitted to the hospital last week with coronavirus symptoms.

The coroner’s office investigated the death and deemed it was due to COVID-19, The Advocate says. East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the mother went into premature labor while on a ventilator battling COVID-19.

The coroner said the death was being blamed on the coronavirus because it is unlikely the mother would have gone into labor had she not been diagnosed with the virus.

Officials did not provide the condition of the mother, who remains in the hospital.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 656 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish as of Monday morning. It’s the third most cases in the state after Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

As of Monday morning, there were nearly 500 people dead and 1,800 hospitalized across Louisiana since the first reported case of COVID-19 in New Orleans on March 9.

Governor John Bel Edwards now warns the state is projected to run out of ventilators by Thursday and ICU beds by Friday. The state has received around 550 ventilators from the national stockpile and private vendors.