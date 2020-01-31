Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Headlines

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories