Acadiana residents have highest rate of colon cancer in the country

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — March is national colon cancer awareness month, and doctors say Acadiana residents face a higher risk.

“The Acadiana area has some of the highest rates of color rectal cancer in the country,” Dr. Son V. Nguyen, a local gastroenterologist said.

Dr. Nguyen says he diagnoses up to two people with colon cancer at Iberia Medical Center every week.

“A professor of mine, as well as a colleague of mine back at Tulane, did a study where they look at the registry program in the state of Louisiana, and they found that in the Acadiana area, there’s a high, high prevalence of this disease,” he told News 10.

The reason is that colon cancer is partly hereditary.

“Population model studies show that people from Louisiana don’t really leave. A few will leave the state, but people from New York don’t move to south Louisiana,” he said. “So the genetic mix-up, not to say that brothers and sisters are getting married, but the genetic mix-up is not there.”

He says another reason for Acadiana residents’ high risk for colon cancer is that it’s also caused by environmental factors.

“People of obesity have an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. People who smoke have an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. And all those things are pretty prevalent in this area that has been shown, and for that reason, it’s like a perfect storm for us,” Dr. Nguyen said.

He says colon cancer is a silent killer, as most people he diagnoses have no pain. They find out they have it when they come in for a routine screening.

“Seek information and get screened, especially if you live in this area, are from this area, because technically you are at a higher risk than those in the rest of the country,” he said.

He says anyone 45 and older should be getting screened regularly for colon cancer.

Dr. Nguyen set up a “Paint the Town Blue” fundraiser to bring attention to colon cancer awareness month.

On March 20, there will be a virtual walk, and the money raised will go to families who’ve been affected by colon cancer as well as a nonprofit the hospital is establishing called the Iberia G.I. Cancer Foundation.

Dr. Nguyen is asking residents to sign up and walk or run in comfort of their own neighborhood, wear blue, and snap a picture to post.

You can sign up for the virtual walk fundraiser on their website or Facebook page. You can also call their office and ask for Courtney.