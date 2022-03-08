LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Acadian Ambulance is relieving some of the strain on hospitals while helping low-acuity patients receive the care they need in a more efficient and more convenient manner.

Dr. Chuck Burnell says, “ERs are busy. EMTs are busy. Patients won’t feel like a strain if there are alternatives.”

The new models, known as Treatment in Place or Alternative Destination Transport, allows crews to offer solutions that best meet patients’ needs and wants.

If the patient’s condition warrants emergency department care or the patient prefers to go to the hospital, crews will continue to make that transport.

“The opportunity the pandemic afforded came at the right time because access to healthcare was difficult and risky,” Burnell continues.

Trained paramedics can consult with a physician via Telehealth, provide the necessary care and then help arrange follow-up appointments with a primary care provider, Burnell explains.

“It allows patients to get the care they need without all the complexity that comes with going to the hospital with a minor complaint.”

Patients who may need to see a provider, but not necessarily require an ER visit may be eligible for the alternative destination program.

This allows patients and the responding team to best decide where the patients needs will be properly met. Burnell adds,

“It’s improved people’s access to care, at the right resource, at a much reduced cost and efficiency for ERs.”