Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CDC on coronavirus: You don’t need a facemask in US

Health News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not recommending people in the U.S. wear facemasks, despite ongoing worries about the novel coronavirus.

The CDC tweeted this information on Tuesday morning, saying the virus is not spreading in American communities.

Instead, the CDC recommended different measures for prevention, as no vaccine for the virus currently exists.

Here are the CDC’s recommendations:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories