GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs of 2-year-old boy in Orlando hostage standoff

The family of a 2-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound at his Lafayette home is making arrangements to bury their young loved one.

Markavin Cormier died Sunday at a local hospital after police say he was shot inside the Northern Avenue home where he lived.

His cousin, Anetria Arceneaux, said the family does not have burial insurance.

“My family and I are trying to make sure he has a proper burial. He didn’t have a life insurance policy. If anyone is willing to help. It would be gladly appreciate it. “

The shooting happened around 8 p.m.

Lafayette Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Northern Avenue.

They say Cormier died shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

The child’s mother and 2 others were arrested and charged with negligent homicide. A fourth person was later charged with accessory after the fact. https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expense-for-markavin-cormier

