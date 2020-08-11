Get Well with Dr. Kevin: Tale of Two Paths

I wanted to have a discussion with you today about the direction of your health
Are you happy with it?
I often talk about a story I call the tale of two paths
We have two ladies that have been friends for years
They are the same age, they both just turned 65
One is living the time of her life, she is shopping, gardening, and playing with her grandkids, able to do anything she wants
The other unfortunately, just entered an assisted living facility barely hanging on
At some point their heath pathway took a dramatic split
It wasn’t their age that caused this
At some point one probably did things to improve her health that the other one did not
But here is the moral of the story
That split didn’t happen at 65, or even 60
Years if not decades earlier one did things to improve her conditions and diseases and the other one simply managed them
Are you simply managing the decline of your health and where is your health pathway headed?
I also wanted to let you know that we have made tremendous advancements in the field of natural healthcare
We now have some technologies and techniques available right here in Acadiana that may help you do more than simply manage the decline of your diseases
There is so much to talk about here
The human body is extremely complex
But again I want you to know you may not have to live with your health problems
Things like diabetes, chronic fatigue, Hormone and thyroid issues, fibromyalgia, and chronic pain may not have to be a life sentence for you
If you are one of the thousands of people looking for a better answer for your health I wanted to invite you to attend one of my free community seminars on natural solutions to todays worst health problems You can call 983-CARE for times and dates
For more information click here.