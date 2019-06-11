Summer HIRT Workout

Are you in the mood for a heart thumping, blood pumping workout. Here is our latest high intensity resistance training workout just for you:
Gym Set 1:
· 10 barbell back squats
· 10 barbell Romanian deadlifts
· 10 barbell bent over rows
Gym Set 2:
· 12 incline dumbbell press
· 12 + 12 single arm dumbbell row
· 12 seated dumbbell overhead press
Gym Set 3:
· 15 lat pull down
· 12+ 12 Bulgarian split squats or static barbell lunge
· 10 hanging leg raises
· 15+ kettlebell swings
So go hard and challenge yourself with this high intensity workout, remember to eat healthy and keep fitness first!