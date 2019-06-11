Live Now
Summer HIRT Workout

Fitness First

Are you in the mood for a heart thumping, blood pumping workout. Here is our latest high intensity resistance training workout just for you:

 Gym Set 1:

·         10 barbell back squats

·         10 barbell Romanian deadlifts

·         10 barbell bent over rows

Gym Set 2:

·         12 incline dumbbell press

·         12 + 12 single arm dumbbell row

·         12 seated dumbbell overhead press

Gym Set 3:

·         15 lat pull down

·         12+ 12 Bulgarian split squats or static barbell lunge

·         10 hanging leg raises

·         15+ kettlebell swings

So go hard and challenge yourself with this high intensity workout, remember to eat healthy and keep fitness first!

