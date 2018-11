Serianna Guthrie

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

I STARTED MY FITNESS JOURNEY BECAUSE I HAD A BABY AND I GAINED A LOT OF WEIGHT DURING MY PREGNANCY. I ATE TONS OF CARBS AND NOT A LOT OF PROTEIN. YOUR PASTAS , YOUR PIZZA, BOUDIN. THE FOOD HERE IS REALLY GOOD BUT ITS REALLY HIGH CARBS. SO I WAS GAINING A LOT OF WEIGHT IN MY PREGNANCY AND THE DOCTORS ACTUALLY SAID IT WAS MORE THAN I SHOULD HAVE AND I WAS JUST AT A BAD PLACE WITH MYSELF. AND I COULDN’T FIND THE MOTIVATION AND I DIDN’T THINK I HAD THE DRIVE TO DO IT ON MY OWN. SO I CAME TO CAJUN FITNESS AND I GOT WITH HOLLAND AND SHE HELPED ME TO START MY JOURNEY.

SHE ACTUALLY TOOK ME TO WAL MART AND SHE TOLD ME WHICH SECTIONS TO GO IN AND WHAT SECTIONS TO COMPLETELY AVOID. WHICH WAS HUGE AND I STILL USE THAT. I MEAN YOUR EATING IS EIGHTY PERCENT OF IT SO THAT’S A HUGE THING THAT I CHANGED. BUT ALSO THE WORK OUT ROUTINE. SHE GAVE ME THE TOOLS I NEEDED TO KNOW WHAT WORKOUTS I SHOULD DO. AT THE BEGINNING OF MY FITNESS JOURNEY I JOINED PERSONAL TRAINING BECAUSE IT HELPED HOLD ME ACCOUNTABLE. TO KEEP MY FITNESS JOURNEY GOING, I HAVE NOW BECOME AN INSTRUCTOR BECAUSE THAT HOLDS ME ACCOUNTABLE. BUT I WOULD HAVE NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE AN INSTRUCTOR BUT THROUGH HOLLAND AND OTHER PEOPLE AT THE GYM, THEY’VE GIVEN ME THE CONFIDENCE AND THE TOOLS I NEED TO GET WHERE I AM TODAY. ONCE I WAS ON PERSONAL TRAINING WITH HOLLAND , I WAS LOSING WEIGHT BUT THE DOCTOR SAID I WASN’T LOSING WEIGHT AS I SHOULD. AND SO HE CHECKED MY BLOOD WORK AND STUFF AND HE ACTUALLY FOUND OUT IM INSULIN RESISTANT WHICH EXPLAINED TO ME WHY MY CARBY DIET WAS EVEN WORSE. SO HE ACTUALLY PUT ME ON MEDICATION BUT I GOT TO A POINT WHERE I HAD LOST ENOUGH WEIGHT AND MY BODY-FAT PERCENTAGE WAS LOW ENOUGH , THAT I WAS ACTUALLY ABLE TO GET OFF OF THE MEDICINE.

USED TO, I WOULD DO LIKE LESS HOUSE WORK EVEN. AND NOW I GET UP IN THE MORNING , I GO TO THE GYM AND I HAVE ALL THE ENERGY TO GET EVERYTHING DONE . AND I KNOW PEOPLE HAVE SAID LIKE HOW DO YOU FIND THE ENERGY TO EVEN GO TO THE GYM? BUT WHAT I TRY TO EXPLAIN TO THEM IS IF YOU GO TO THE GYM AND YOU CHANGE YOUR LIFESTLYE AND YOU EAT BETTER, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE THE ENERGY TO ACTUALLY DO MORE IN YOUR DAILY LIFE. THE ADVICE I’D GIVE TO SOMEONE WHO NEEDS A CHANGE, MAYBE EVEN WANTS A CHANGE BUT CAN’T REALLY GET STARTED IS TO JOIN A GROUP. JOIN PERSONAL TRAINING, SOMETHING THAT HOLDS THEM ACCOUNTABLE, SOMETHING THAT GIVES THEM THE TOOLS THEY NEED AND CAN REALLY GET THEM STARTED ON THEIR JOURNEY.