Kaycee Broussard Fitness journey

Click here to watch Kaycee’s story.

MY FITNESS JOURNEY BEGAN WHEN I BECAME A FOSTER MOM, SOON TO BE ADOPTIVE MOM. I WAS SEVERELY OVERWEIGHT, VERY UNHEALTHY, AND I KNEW THAT IF I WAS GOING TO BE A GOOD MOTHER TO HIM AND BE AROUND TO SEE HIM GROW UP, THAT I NEEDED TO GET CONTROL OF MY HEALTH AND MY WEIGHT. I WAS PRE-DIABEIC, ON MEDICATION, AND JUST EVERY DAY, WOKE UP WITH NO ENERGY . I WOKE UP TIRED EVERY MORNING AND JUST STRUGGLED THROUGH THE DAY WITH ACHES AND PAINS BECAUSE MY BODY WAS SO OUT OF SHAPE. I ATE OUT EVERY DAY FOR LUNCH BECAUSE I LACKED TO PREPARE AND I JUST ATE WHATEVER I WANTED. I MADE ADECISION IN JANUARY THAT I WAS GOING TO JOIN CAJUN FITNESS. AND STARTED WORKING OUT. I SET EXPECTATIONS FOR 2 TO 3 TIMES A WEEK AND NOW I’M MORE OF 4 TO 5 TIMES A WEEK. THAT IS A PRIORITY TO ME, IS GETTING TO THE GYM AND EXERCISING AND JUST SEEING THE CHANGES THAT ITS MADE IN THE WEIGHT LOSS PROGRESS AND JUST MY BODY IN GENERAL REALLY PUSHED ME TO KEEP GOING. PORTION CONTROL , FOOD CHOICES, MAKING THR RIGHT CHOICES IN THE FOODS THAT I EAT, FOCUSING ON PROTEIN AND VEGETABLES. MEAL PREPPING, THAT IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS THAT HAS HELPED KEEP ME ON TRACK. I JUST TRY TO FIND WAYS TO KEEP MYSELF ACTIVE. FOR INSTANCE, WHEN MY SON WAS PLAYING SOCCER, I WOULD BRING MY GYM CLOTHES, AND WALK AND RUN IN THE PARK, WHILE HE WAS PRACTICING SINCE I COULDN’T ACTUALLY GET TO THE GYM. I DON’T WANT TO LOSE THAT IN MY SCHEDULE, THAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING , SCHEDULING IT AND KEEPING IT A PRIORITY.

I WAKE UP FEELING ENERGIZED, IM ABLE TO KEEP UP WITH A FOUR YEAR OLD, WALKING RUNNING , PLAYING SOCCER, PLAYING BASEBALL. AND I JUST FEEL GOOD. THE ADVICE I WOULD GIVE TO ANYONE THAT NEEDS TO GET HEALTHY IS JUST MAKE YOURSELF A PRIORITY. I KNOW ITS HARD AS AMOTHER, WE ALWAYS WANT TO DO FOR OUR CHILDREN FIRST . BUT IN ORDER TO BE THE BEST MOTHER TO MY SON, I NEED TO PRIORITIZE MYSELF AND MAKE SURE IM THE BEST VERSION OF MYSELF THAT I CAN BE FOR HIM. PRIORITIZING MYSELF AND MY HEALTH, IS SOMETHING THAT I HAD TO DO SO THAT I CAN BE AROUND FOR HIM.