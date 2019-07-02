Live Now
Family seeks help with burial of 2-year-old Lafayette gunshot victim

The family of a 2-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound at his Lafayette home is making arrangements to bury their young loved one.

Markavin ‘King” Cormier died Sunday inside the Northern Avenue home where he lived.

His aunt, Anetria Arceneaux, said the family does not have burial insurance so she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral.

“ My family and I are trying to make sure he has a proper burial. He didn’t have a life insurance policy. If anyone is willing to help.. It would be gladly appreciate it. ”

Cormier’s mother and three others have been arrested.

22-year-old MaKayla Cormier of Lafayette, 18-year-old Antorio Edmond of Lafayette and 22-year-old Nathan Bob of Lafayette were charged Monday with one count negligent homicide. Each is being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $25,000 bond.

A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Markeithon D. Edmond of Lafayette, was located at a home in New Iberia Monday afternoon and arrested for accessory after the fact.

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Lafayette jail.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expense-for-markavin-cormier?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_m&fbclid=IwAR17jTI1-h5GI2M7zHrWfGjMLUkUHnDoEHai66TxFwNDMl8HMoIGAFSD8c0

