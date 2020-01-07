Warning: Fake draft messages circulating throughout country

Live Now
FORT KNOX, Ky. (KTAL/KMSS) A number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week.

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.

The mandatory military draft officially ended on Jan. 27, 1973, after which the country went to an all-volunteer military and has remained so for the past 47 years.

Registering for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.

The decision to enact a draft is not made at or by the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.

For information about volunteering to serve in the U.S. Army, please contact a local Army recruiting office.

