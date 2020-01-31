Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Phone scams on the rise in Acadiana

Eye on Scams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Thieves are finding new ways to get your hard-earned money, and they’re targeting the elderly. ​


Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson is sending out a warning about phone scams. Although these types of scams happen nationwide, he wants to remind residents to check on family members, particularly the elderly, who are most targeted by scammers.


“There shouldn’t be nothing private between family to make sure that someone isn’t trying to scam you and steal your life savings,” ​Sheriff Gibson said.

In the last month, scams involving the Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes, the IRS, outstanding warrants and Facebook have all been reported in Acadiana.​​


“It’s either an intimidation aspect to make you fearful and pay it, or it’s to make you believe that you’ve won something where it’s like, wow, an excitement and trying to get your prize,” added Sheriff Gibson.​

Gibson says paying attention to elderly family members’ bank accounts daily may be necessary, as they may not want to talk about the issue out of fear, especially if they have been threatened by the scammers. ​
“A scammer’s job is to get you excited, build you up or make fear in you to where you take the action of sending money to them for whatever cause that they’re trying to do,” he said.

When in doubt, residents should call law enforcement to answer questions or get more guidance on scam protection, Gibson added.
​Here are tips from the Better Business Bureau to help you avoid these phone scams:

  • Don’t give out your personal information over the phone or email until you have verified the person asking for it.​
  • Don’t trust your caller ID. ​
  • Many scammers “spoof” phone numbers to make you trust them.​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories