Meet Your Neighbor: Eye on Scams — CBD trial offer scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Mississippi woman is dead and a toddler is suffering from moderate injuries after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana Ave. exit today.

Medora Lynn Burgess, 40, of Natchez, Miss., and the toddler were traveling westbound on I-10 this morning at around 4 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police TFC Thomas Gossen. Burgess' 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe left the right-hand side of the roadway and struck a tree in an area difficult to see from the roadway, said Gossen.