Meet Your Neighbor: Eye on Scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Lingering reports of unlicensed contractors and fraudsters are occurring in Acadiana. Nearly all of Acadiana has recently experienced severe weather, specifically Hurricanes Laura and Delta then followed by the hard freeze last month. Unfortunately, the aftermath brought out contractors taking advantage of 'storm chasers.'

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "We've continued to get reports through complaints that we're receiving from consumers about contractors that are unlicensed to be performing the types of services that they are. We would encourage consumers to make sure that you're checking out businesses, make sure that they're licensed to do the type of work that they're doing."