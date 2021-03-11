Gift card scams on the rise in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Gift cards are an increasingly popular tool for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau is receiving numerous reports of scams involving gift cards, with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over the last few years.

News 10 spoke to an Acadiana resident who fell victim to this scam.

“I would like to get the word out there so people can understand there are people that will go above and beyond just for a little amount,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous said. “And the thing that got me too was they were trying to tell me ‘Oh, just scratch the card, take a screenshot of it.'”

This victim said she was contacted by a scammer when she applied for a job. She was then instructed to purchase a digital gift card to buy computer software needed for the position.

“When they asked me, they were like, ‘To purchase this software, you would need a gift card or something like that,'” she said.

This victim bought a digital gift card for $50, sent the scammer the gift card code, and poof, the scammer disappeared.

“They wanted me to use this gift card that obviously says on the back that it’s not redeemable for cash, and if it was not for a certain amount that they wanted that they were trying to convince me to get it for another different type of amount,” the victim said.

When scammers request gift cards as payment, they instruct the consumer to buy a gift card and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers.

“We found that billions of dollars of gift cards are being purchased each year and the number of gift cards that are having the balance taken by scammers has nearly tripled since 2017. The average loss last year was about $700,” Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said. “The reason for that, the reason scammers are taking advantage of gift cards so much is that once the funds are taken off of a gift card, there are almost no protections in place, and it’s basically just like handing over cash to a scammer.”

The Better Business Bureau has these red flags to know and avoid:

Government agencies requesting payment. No government agency requests money through gift cards.

Statements that buying gift cards are a safe way to make a payment. Gift card payment requests are a big red flag… providing the numbers for a gift card is like sending cash, and the money is rarely recoverable.

Inspect the card carefully before buying it to be sure it has not been tampered with. Scammers can open the card to get the numbers on the back so they can take the money when the card is later activated.

For more on how to look out for and avoid scams, download our Eye on Scams Podcast on 10 Talks Acadiana.

