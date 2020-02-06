Eye on Scams: Watch out for door-to-door solicitors claiming to be from the Boys and Girls Club

A scam warning for you tonight–there have been several reports of people being targeted by door-to-door charity solicitors.

One victim says the solicitor was from the local Boys and Girls Club.

News Ten’s Sylvia Masters has tonight’s eye on scams report.

Local consumers have stated they’ve been targeted by door-to-door charity solicitors.

One victim said the solicitor was from the local boys and girls club.

The Better Business Bureau received a tip from a consumer that a person is going door-to-door soliciting for a local charity. That local charity is the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. A representative from the non-profit organization is clearing the air saying they have no affiliation with door-to-door solicitors.

Rhyan Wheeler, Director of Resource Development for Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, said, “We will never go door-to-door asking for donations. The donations that we ask for are either through events which can be found on our website or you can go online and also donate that way through our link.”

The Better Business Bureau received a report from a consumer who purchased an item from a young man claiming to be from the Literacy Outreach Program. After the consumer wrote the check to the solicitor, he was given a receipt claiming to be from the local boys and girls club.

Laurian Clause, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, explained, “He (solicitor) originally said he was with a local charity and that he was there also on behalf of another organization… the Literacy Outreach Program. The receipt did show embossed Literacy Outreach Program with a tax ID number and then handwritten (receipt) was Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana.”

According to the Literacy Outreach Program’s website, they are listed as a for-profit organization helping raise literacy rates. They also state they aren’t affiliated with any local or national charity, hospital, or other agency.

“The other organization’s information was embossed on it, and it was a carbon copied so that could lead one to believe that it had a serial number for the invoice, but it really got questionable that they show the recipient was going to the local boys and girls club, and we were not able to confirm that they are associated with the Literacy Outreach Program,” added Clause.

“What we like to do is put things on our website now that say these are the ways you can donate, and if there’s any other time that you’re solicited and you’re confused you should be able to go to our website and see it there or call the office,” said Wheeler.

To reach the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana’s main office, call (337) 268-9555.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid door-to-door charity solicitations: