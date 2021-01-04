Eye on Scams: Unidentified roof repair company scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, many local homeowners are still looking to have homes and roofs repaired.

Unidentified roofing repair companies are still out there and the Better Business Bureau is reminding residents to use caution when responding to phone calls from companies wanting to do roof inspections and repairs.

Jillian Dickerson, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana said, “I’ve actually experienced this scam myself. I have received phone calls from local Acadiana numbers with a 337-area code, and when I answer, it’s someone saying that they saw that I have roof damage at my home and can I schedule an appointment for them to come give me an estimate.”

Scammers are at it once again taking advantage of local homeowners who are still looking to have homes and roofs repaired… even targeting the Better Business Bureau.

“They’re spoofing local Acadiana phone numbers to make you answer it, and when I asked each person… I’ve had four different people call me saying they were with ‘Unbreakable Roofing’ to set up that estimate and I always ask for their licensing and they’re like, ‘oh well, we’ll show it to you when we get to your house.’ They ask for my address and what time could we come on Monday and I always just say I’m not interested and I hung up the phone,” explained Dickerson.

These unethical contractors are calling from several different numbers and trying to set appointments to quote, unquote inspect roofs.

“We started researching and there’s no record with this company,” said Dickerson. “There’s no licensing with the Louisiana State Board of Licensing either for contractors so that was our number one red flag that this was a scam happening locally.”

The Better Business Bureau says attempts to call the company back have been unsuccessful. Here are some tips to ensure those needing home repairs find reputable companies.

Always check licensing and insurance information.

Hang up if you believe the business call is a scam.

Use caller ID to screen calls and don’t answer numbers you don’t recognize.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.