Eye on Scams: scammers have reinvented fake invoice scam

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– As an employer, the Department of Labor requires certain information and rules to be posted at all times. Scammers are using this to their advantage.

When being scammed, your business will receive an unexpected invoice or notice that demands employers purchase posters to comply with federal and state laws.

According to Chris Babin from the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, all of that information is available for free from the department of labor.

“You’re paying maybe $100 to a company to give these posters to you when you could’ve gotten them for free and the company scared you into buying from them saying that you would have legal repercussions if you didn’t purchase them.”

Scammers will insist there is a penalty for not purchasing from them.

Tips to avoid this scam:

Understand laws about workplace posters.

The Department of Labor does require some notices to be posted in workplaces, but they provide electronic copies of the required posters.

Get to know government regulations for your business.

Check with official government sources to inquire about the requirements and how to meet them before you pay a third-party to handle the matter.

Carefully inspect invoices and payment notices.

Find out if the company who initiated the contact with you is legitimate.

And lastly, don’t give into scare tactics. Scammers love to scare victims into paying

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.