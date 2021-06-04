Eye on Scams: Scam CBD free trial offers could end up costing you hundreds

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — CBD, an active ingredient of cannabis, is now legal in many U.S. states. Scammers are taking advantage of this with free trial offers.

If you want to try CBD, experts are warning consumers to be on the lookout for scams. Frustrated consumers thought they signed up for a free trial offer but ended up getting billed for hundreds of dollars.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “CBD is up and coming in product popularity and scammers are taking advantage of that being the opportunists that they are, they’re posting fake advertising on social media and online luring consumers into free trials of the product different variations of it and we’ve had reports on scam tracker that a lot of those are turning out to be scams.”

An ad for samples of CBD oil appears on social media or in an online search… all you need to do is pay a couple dollars for shipping and handling and you can try it for free! If you order the “free” sample, the scammers now have your credit card numbers.

“A lot of times you’re signing up for a free trial offer for the product, but you’re also signing up for a subscription. You know you’re signing up for that with your credit card information because they want to charge some type of processing fee or shipment fee, make sure that you’re paying attention to that credit card because on scam tracker we’ve reported that a lot of people have been charged numerous times with that same credit card information that they provided,” explained Babin.

As soon as you receive your free sample, you are charged up to one hundred dollars for an ongoing monthly subscription and consumers report cancelling the subscription is not easy.

Babin added, “If you see an ad, don’t necessarily believe what that ad says up front, make sure you look at that company and who you’re doing business with, and if you’re going to sign up for a free trial regardless of if you give credit card information, make sure you look into the terms of that agreement.”

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how you can avoid free trial offers scams:

Research the company online. See what other people are saying about the company’s free trials.

Understand what happens after the free trial ends. Always read the terms of the offer before signing up.

Be skeptical of celebrity endorsements. Scammers can often fake celebrity endorsements.

Report losses to credit card companies. If you pay with a credit card, you can dispute fraudulent charges.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.