‘Eye on Scams:’ phishing texts pretending to be from Netflix

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Con-artists are targeting consumers saying their Netflix account is on hold because of payment issues.

Experts warn to not take the bait on this phishing scam.
Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, “Scammers are pretty good at making their emails and text messages look as though they’re coming directly from Netflix so just use caution when you’re receiving that correspondence.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry recently tweeted about this phishing scam pretending to be from Netflix.

The text reads, “We are encountering issues with your Netflix payment today,” and includes a link.

“If you click on that link, typically what it’s going to do is ask you for information, and if you give them that information, they could steal your identity. They could open credit cards or lines of credit in your name and you could have things out there that you would be owing money for when the scammers actually took the money and it wasn’t an account or anything that you actually opened,” added Babin.

The FTC also says if you click on that link provided in the phishing text, the scammers can install ransomware that can lock you out of your data.

“They’re trying to get their personal identifiable information, whether it’s their account number, their Social Security Number, their date of birth, their full name and address. All of those details that we should guard pretty closely is exactly what the scammers are looking for,” said Babin.

Netflix says if you receive a suspicious text message or email, delete it first, then change your Netflix password to a new one.

The Better Business Bureau says if you have concerns about the phishing email or text, contact the company directly.
If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.

