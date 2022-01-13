Eye on Scams: Marketplace Scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Experts are warning people selling items online to watch out for scammers.

Selling items on an online marketplace like craigslist or Facebook marketplace can be an easy way to make extra money and get rid of things you don’t need. However, scammers are using a clever trick to target sellers and set up a phone number in their name.

“They’re using your phone number to set up as a Google phone number and they’re able to make phone calls using your phone number pretending to be you to other people you may know or other businesses,” warns Chris Babin of the BBB.

Here’s how you can avoid online marketplace scams:

Guard your personal information. You don’t need to give someone your phone number to make a sale on an online marketplace.

Watch out for red flags. Avoid making transactions with people who offer you deals that sound too good to be true or people who pressure you to make a deal quickly.

Understand marketplace policies. Most online marketplaces encourage you not to take transactions outside of the platform.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.