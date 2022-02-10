LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Experts are warning of watching out for phony forms when signing up for your free COVID-19 tests.

Scammers have found ways to take advantage of the Biden Administration’s new free COVID testing program by creating lookalike websites when requesting your tests.

“Scammers are out there trying to create lookalike websites even maybe posting phony advertising or links with an email saying, ‘hey get your government tests here,’ you’re not paying attention, you click on the link, and you could fall into the hands of a scammer,” says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

The scammers’ goal is to get money, of course, but also personal information like your social security number. The website could also request your credit card details, under the guise of needing to pay for shipping.

“If you’re going online looking to order a test, it’s special.usps.com/testkits and any other sites that you come across are scams or fraudulent.”

Here are some tips to identify a fake website:

Look closely at the domain name.

One way fake websites trick people is by using a domain name that is close to a real business’s domain name.

Sometimes attackers hope you will confuse a subdomain with the real domain name.

Lastly, the real website asks only for your name and address. You do not need to pay for the tests using the government program – even for shipping.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send an email to smasters@klfy.com.