Eye on Scams: How to avoid crooked movers

(KLFY) — Summer is one of the busiest moving times, and scammers are now taking advantage of it.

Most people hire a mover maybe a few times, so finding the right mover may be an unfamiliar process, leaving them prime targets for scammers.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau, said, “A lot of times what we see is businesses operating as moving companies and they’re not doing things the right way and they’re taking advantage of consumers.”

The Better Business Bureau receives an average of 13,000 complaints and negative reviews against moving companies each year.

“A lot of times what we get reported to us is that companies sound very helpful and forthcoming with information on the front end,” explained Babin. “These bad companies sound great when you begin doing business with them, and they give you a very good price quote to move all of your belongings to your new residence or wherever you might be moving.”

The search for a mover usually begins on the internet, where people are likely to encounter ads by dishonest movers. The scammers claim to have been in business for many years with well trained employees.

“In the end, a lot of the horror stories that we’ve had is some of these moving companies hold your belongings hostage because they upped the price, double or triple what they told you it was going to be, and then not give you your belongings back until you pay those very increased fees,” added Babin.

How can you avoid crooked movers? Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana:

Research movers before you hire

Get three in person or virtual estimates

Watch out for large deposit or cash demands

