LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Scammers are now trying to steal Google business profiles. This new scam can seriously affect your business reputation. If you own a company, watch out for scammers trying to steal your Google business profile, which may cost you all the good reviews you worked hard to get.

Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana explained that Google business profiles give businesses an opportunity to claim their business and provide all the basic information about their business to anyone who may be looking for them. The information can include locations, phone numbers, hours of operation, and other vital details.

Alongside the business’ information, there’s a link enabling the business owner to claim and edit the profile.

Unfortunately, it’s also an opportunity for scammers. Scammers click the link which sends a request email to the current owner. If you approve this request, thinking it’s legitimate, the scammer can take over your profile.

“The businesses that fall victim to this scam are the ones that aren’t really paying attention to the emails they might get from Google…If they don’t respond to that or haphazardly click the link and don’t pay attention to it, they could be giving a scammer access to their business profile,” Babin said.

Here’s how you can protect your Google business profile:

Reject suspicious ownership requests. Stop scammers in their tracks by rejecting unauthorized attempts to claim your business profile.

Check your email and alerts you receive from Google in a timely fashion.

Contact Google support if your account gets hijacked.

Always report fraudulent activity.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send an email to smasters@klfy.com.