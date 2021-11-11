Eye on Scams: Fake festivals and events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A local couple was excited to attend the Lafayette Mimosa Crawl, and purchased two tickets for $55 dollars. As the crawl grew closer, the couple heard less and less about the event.

They were told that the location would be released 7 days prior, but it never was because the event did not exist.

“We would encourage you to steer you away from purchasing tickets from another person like on Craigslist or Facebook messenger or those types of things because sometimes it’s hard to tell if the tickets are real and are going to get you into the event until you show up and they don’t work,” says Chris Babin of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana.

Scammers make the events seem just believable enough for you to invest your hard-earned money into some fun.

Here’s how you can spot a fake festival:

Research before you buy. Search online for the name of the festival and make sure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often to use names that sound similar to those of real festivals.

Check for contact information. Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address.

Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.