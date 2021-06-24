Eye on Scams: COVID-19 vaccine passports are coming; scams are sure to follow

Vaccine passports – digital records of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status – are on their way. This is likely to be a QR code on your phone, which you scan to enter a flight or event. As with any major new initiative, scammers always find ways to take advantage of the confusion and anxiety surrounding the change. Be on the lookout for vaccine passport cons.

In the United States, a group of companies is working on a passport app, which could be used for travel and attending large events. The Canadian government recently announced they are “actively exploring” the concept of vaccine passports for international travel.

In fact, vaccine passport apps are already in use some places. Right now, on certain flights to Hawaii, passengers can use an app to show they meet Hawaii’s negative COVID-19 test requirement. New York State launched Excelsior Pass, an app that pulls from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registry to confirm vaccination status. Internationally, Israel has rolled out an app to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.